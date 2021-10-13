administration-in-turkish-occupied-north-of-cyprus-resigns

The power-sharing administration in the occupied north of Cyprus has resigned after losing its assembly majority, “prime minister” Ersan Saner said on Wednesday, calling for early elections.

“The government could not continue any further,” Saner told reporters after handing the resignation to Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar.

Tatar, who was elected a year ago, has a close relationship to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and, like Ankara, is in favor of a two-state solution to the Cyprus issue rather than a bi-zonal, bi-communal federation.