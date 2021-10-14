mdca-extension-signed-in-washington

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken signed an extension of the Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement (MDCA) between their two countries on Thursday. Dendias and Blinken are meeting in Washington for the third round of strategic dialogue between the two NATO allies.

“We believe that together, Greece and the United States, can become an even more powerful force for peace, prosperity, and human dignity,” said Blinken, reaffirming the commitment of the US to deepen the partnership between the two countries.

“This dialogue is an example of how close the friendship is between our countries and how much we value each other.” He described Greece as “a pillar of stability in the region” and expressed his gratitude to Greece for being a strong and reliable ally.

“Greece is committed to resolve disputes with diplomacy and always in accordance to international law,” Dendias said, but brought attention to the fact that Greece “faces daily provocation and is threatened with war” if it exercises its sovereign rights.

Dendias also spoke of the strong ties Greece has developed with other countries in the region, including Israel and the United Arab Emirates and noted the importance of West Balkan integration.

The MDCA will boost defense cooperation between the two countries, including further investment in the four bases operated by the US military in Greece.

The Greek government plans to submit the new deal to Parliament for ratification next week, as the timeframe is relatively tight, with the current agreement expiring on November 6.