european-presidents-of-parliament-to-meet-in-athens-on-oct-21-22

The European Conference of Presidents of Parliament will bring together officials from the Council of Europe’s 47 member-states in Athens on October 21-22.

Also invited are speakers and presidents of the parliaments of states that enjoy observer or partner for democracy status with the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, as well as international parliamentary assemblies. Parliamentary officials from Central Asian and Maghreb countries will take part too.

The three themes that will be discussed are: “Democracies Facing the Covid-19 Public Health Crisis: Sharing Experiences,” “#EnvironmentRightNow: National Parliaments and the Right to a Healthy and Sustainable Environment,” and “The Common Future of all European Citizens.”