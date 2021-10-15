NEWS

Moscow against recognition of Turkish-occupied northern Cyprus

moscow-against-recognition-of-turkish-occupied-northern-cyprus

Russia dismissed Turkish media reports on Thursday that Moscow and Ankara are engaged in bargaining for the mutual recognition of Crimea as Russian territory and the Turkish-occupied territories in northern Cyprus.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said “such fantasies disorient international public opinion, undermine trust and generate negative emotions.”

She also expressed Moscow’s opposition to the efforts undertaken by Turkey for the recognition of the entity in occupied Cyprus.

“Recently we have seen increased activity aimed at the international recognition of the illegal state in northern Cyprus and we urge the avoidance of steps that could increase tensions between communities,” she said.

Russia’s position on Cyprus is “unchanged” and “well-known,” she insisted in response to a question by the Athens-Macedonian News Agency.

“We are consistently in favor of a solution within international law, based on the [United Nations] Security Council and which foresees the creation of a bizonal, bicommunal federation with a single international legal status, sovereignty and citizenship,” she said, adding that claims of bargaining are “unacceptable.”

“The Republic of Crimea is an integral part and one of the most dynamically developing members of the Russian Federation,” she stressed, saying that Russian territory will never be up for bargaining. 

Cyprus
READ MORE
[AP]
NEWS

Administration in Turkish-occupied north of Cyprus resigns

Cyprus Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides, right, speaks with his Lebanese counterpart Abdullah Bou Habib, as they stand in front a shop that was damaged by the massive seaport explosion last year, in Beirut, Lebanon, on Wednesday. [Hussein Malla/AP]
NEWS

Cyprus FM urges Lebanon to implement reforms to unlock aid

us-calls-for-de-escalation-of-tensions-in-eastern-mediterranean
NEWS

US calls for de-escalation of tensions in Eastern Mediterranean

NEWS

Turkey says sent Cypriot vessel away from its continental shelf

greece-cyprus-foreign-ministers-slam-turkey-s-illegal-actions-in-east-med
NEWS

Greece, Cyprus foreign ministers slam Turkey’s ‘illegal actions’ in East Med

cavusoglu-accuses-greece-of-pushing-maximalist-maritime-claims
NEWS

Cavusoglu accuses Greece of pushing ‘maximalist maritime claims’