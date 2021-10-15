radicals-occupy-university-hall

A small group of students who say they belong to the extra-parliamentary Left decided to acquire a recreation area on the grounds of Athens University by expropriating a hall which was originally built as an events space.

According to reports, they hired a construction crew and Thursday a ton of sand, cement and bricks were transported to the site by crane.

The construction crew consisted of four people and apparently their intention is to build up the hall’s windows.

Also Thursday the same group of people arbitrarily reserved an amphitheater to hold their general assembly, blocking a scheduled reception there for first-year students.

In an indication of their determination the radical students also verbally abused university officials, including the dean of the School of Applied Mathematics and Natural Sciences, Stavros Kourkoulis, when they tried to stop them. University authorities have already informed the Hellenic Police and the Athens prosecutor’s office.

Moreover, the radical students are obstructing checks to make sure students are carrying their coronavirus certificates at the School of Applied Mathematics and Natural Sciences.

They even went as far as expelling health inspectors from the school.

As a result, inspections were limited and had to be accompanied by members of the school’s administration, which has suspended all operations of the school.