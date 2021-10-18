dora-bakoyannis-reveals-cancer-diagnosis

Conservative heavyweight Dora Bakoyannis revealed on Monday that she has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a cancer of the white blood cells, but says she intends to go on working.

“It’s never easy to hear that you have cancer,” the 67-year-old ex-foreign minister said in a post on social media, adding that she is undergoing treatment and remains optimistic about a satisfactory outcome.

“I have never in my life backed down from a fight. I will continue to work and fight for the country which I love so much, while undergoing treatment,” she said.