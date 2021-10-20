NEWS OLYMPICS

Activists slam China, IOC

activists-slam-china-ioc
Dancers perform during the Olympic flame handover ceremony at Panathinean stadium in Athens, Tuesday. The flame will be transported by torch relay to Beijing, China, which will host the February 4-20, 2022 Winter Olympics. [AP]

Human rights activists Tuesday called on governments, sponsors and athletes to boycott what they called China’s “genocide games.”

Speaking at a press conference in Athens before Tuesday’s handover of the Olympic flame for the 2022 Winter Olympics, groups accused the International Olympic Committee of legitimizing rights abuses by allowing the Winter Games to go ahead in Beijing.

“[The IOC is] handing over the Olympic torch to a host government that is so far removed from holding any of [the Olympic] ideals that it seems we’re living in a kind of warped reality,” the International Tibet Network’s executive director Mandie McKeown said.

Olympics
READ MORE
Flame handover ceremony in Athens for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics - Panathenaic Stadium, Athens, Greece on Tuesday. Greece's Water Polo Olympic Champion Evi Moraitidou passes an olive branch to China's Olympic Skiing Champion Li Nina during the ceremony/ [Louiza Vradi/Reuters]
NEWS

Beijing Games organizers receive flame amid calls for boycott

Executive Director at the International Tibet Network Mandie McKeown, Campaigns Director at Students for a Free Tibet Pema Doma, and Program and Advocacy Manager at the World Uyghur Congress Zumretay Arkin take part in a news conference voicing opposition to the Beijing Winter Olympics in Athens, Greece, on Tuesday. [Elias Marcou/Reuters]
NEWS

Rights activists urge boycott of Beijing ‘genocide’ Olympics

[Facebook]
NEWS

Acropolis protesters deserve praise not handcuffs, says lawyer

[Reuters]
NEWS

Beijing Games flame lit at Olympia amid protests

watch-live-lighting-of-the-olympic-flame-for-the-beijing-2022-winter-olympics
OLYMPIC GAMES

Watch Live: Lighting of the Olympic Flame for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

Actresses dance during a ceremony to mark the inauguration of the renovated International Olympic Academy premises, in Ancient Olympia, southwestern Greece, Sunday. [AP]
OLYMPICS

Weather, protest cloud Beijing flame-lighting rehearsal