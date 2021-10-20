magnitude-4-3-earthquake-jolts-island-of-crete

A moderate earthquake jolted the Greek island of Crete on Wednesday, the latest in a series of temblors in the area following a 5.8-magnitude quake that struck on September 27.

The Geodynamic Institute in Athens said the earthquake had a preliminary magnitude of 4.3 and occurred at 5.44 a.m. local time 5 kilometers northeast of Arkalochori in the regional unit of Iraklio, at a depth of 11.7 kilometers.

There were no reports of serious damage or injuries.