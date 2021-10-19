NEWS

Quake off Greece’s Karpathos shakes eastern Mediterranean

quake-off-greece-amp-8217-s-karpathos-shakes-eastern-mediterranean
[Karpathos/File photo]

An earthquake struck off the Greek island of Karpathos early on Tuesday, shaking towns and cities across the eastern Mediterranean, witnesses and media said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage, however.

“Really felt that one… Lasted for 30 seconds,” a witness in Lindos, Rhodes, said in a posting on the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre’s website.

Karpathos mayor Yiannis Nisyrios told kathimerini.gr that no injuries or damages have been recorded to buildings and houses and that municipal services continue to function normally.

The tremor, whose magnitude the US Geological Survey measured at 6.0 and depth at 37.8km (23.5 miles), was also felt on several other Greek islands including Rhodes, Crete and Santorini, state TV said.

It also shook the Cypriot capital Nicosia, Beirut, Cairo and other cities in Egypt, parts of Israel and the Palestinian Territories, and the region around southern Turkey’s Antalya, Reuters witnesses said.

Two powerful quakes rattled Crete in recent weeks, killing one person and damaging buildings.

A Greek seismologist said Tuesday’s quake came from a different African fault and no aftershocks were expected.

[Reuters, Kathimerini]

Earthquake
READ MORE
magnitude-6-1-quake-jolts-karpathos-felt-in-cairo-israel
NEWS

Magnitude 6.1 quake jolts Karpathos, felt in Cairo, Israel

[InTime News]
NEWS

Cretan abbot decries ‘trash’ sent to donation drive for quake victims

[InTime News[
NEWS

Minister visits Crete in wake of latest quake

seismologist-says-ierapetra-quake-was-main-one
NEWS

Seismologist says Ierapetra quake was main one

A crack is seen on the seaside following an earthquake in the village of Xerokampos on the island of Crete, Greece, October 12. [Reuters]
NEWS

Recent quakes in Crete are not connected, expert says

[InTime News]
NEWS

EU can mobilize assistance for Crete earthquake, commissioner says