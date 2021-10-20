greeks-abroad-can-begin-registering-in-online-electoral-list

Greece’s Interior Ministry launched on Wednesday a new information campaign in digital and print media abroad to inform Greeks who reside outside the country that they should register in the special electoral list apodimoi.gov.gr if they want to vote in the next national elections from their country of residence.

To qualify, those interested will have to have lived in Greece for two years in the last 35 years and must have submitted a tax return during the current or previous tax year, based on a law voted in December 2019.

Those who register will have to cover distances to select points where polling stations will be set up and can only vote if there are 40 voters eligible to cast their ballots in their districts.