Mitsotakis: Turkey must choose between the law or provocation

Turkey must choose between two paths, either to uphold international law or to engage in provocation, and “must know the consequences of its choices in each case,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told his EU counterparts in Brussels on Friday.

Speaking to the press after the conclusion of the EU summit in Brussels, Mitsotakis said that he underlined to his fellow leaders the importance that the Eastern Mediterranean has acquired due to the energy crisis.

“What is happening in the Eastern Mediterranean now has a geopolitical and energy significance for the EU,” he said.

Referring to the energy crisis, he said he called for “a pan-European response” and raised the possibility of the transfer of liquefied natural gas from Egypt to Greece, noting that this would not concern the energy efficiency of Greece but could contribute to the European gas supply.

On immigration, he welcomed that the final text of the summit explicitly calls on Turkey to comply with the 2016 agreement with the EU to stem migration and refugee flows to Greece.

He said that Greece would back calls for the EU to fund future border wall construction, noting that the Evros fence in northern Greece was built with national funds.