Greek president: Gennimata ‘fought every battle with dignity’

Fofi Gennimata was a “brave woman who fought every battle with dignity,” Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou said on Monday, following the death of the 56-year-old leader of the center-left Movement for Change (KINAL) party.

“We say farewell to Fofi Gennimata with a sense of profound sadness,” she said in an announcement expressing her condolences. “She fought every battle in her life, the small ones and the bigger ones, with dignity, without losing her bright smile.”

Health Minister Thanos Plevris posted a tweet shortly after the announcement of Gennimatas’ death by the capital’s Evangelismos Hospital, where she was admitted on October 12 after a relapse. The 56-year-old had been diagnosed with breast cancer in 2008.

Gennimata “fought bravely against her illness,” Plevris said.