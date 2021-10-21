NEWS

Six hopefuls for Movement for Change leadership

[InTime News]

Six candidates for the leadership of the Movement for Change (KINAL) deposited their nomination papers by the deadline of 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Among the leadership hopefuls is former premier and PASOK leader George Papanadrou MP, who said he had gathered the signatures of 80 members of KINAL’s central committee and of 20,000 party members in the last 24 hours.

MEP Nikos Androulakis’ nomination was supported by 110 central committee members and 10,000 members, according to his campaign team.

The candidacy of Andreas Loverdos MP, who submitted his nomination papers on Friday, has the support of 5,200 members, while Pavlos Geroulanos submitted 6,245 signatures and Pavlos Christidis over 7,000 signatures. MP Haris Kastanidis is understood to enjoy the support of a similar number of members.

Following a check of the nomination papers and signatures, the party’s ethics committee is expected to formally announce the list of candidates on Friday.

Incumbent leader Fofi Gennimata pulled out of the leadership race last week, after she was hospitalized for health reasons. Vasilis Kegeroglou announced Thursday he would not run after Papandreou entered the race. [AMNA]

