Menendez lauds patriarch’s ‘commitment to peace and cooperation’

Senator Robert Menendez, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, has expressed his satisfaction after his meeting with Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomaios at the US Capitol.

Menendez, a New Jersey Democrat, had the opportunity to briefly speak with the patriarch during a lunch hosted by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

In a post on the committee’s Twitter account, Menedez said he was “honored to join my colleagues in welcoming His All Holiness the Ecumenical Patriarch to the US Capitol.”

“[I am] grateful to share our admiration for his commitment to peace and cooperation, and inspired by his global leadership in combating climate change and advocacy for interfaith dialogue,” he added. [AMNA]