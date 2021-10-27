NEWS

Menendez lauds patriarch’s ‘commitment to peace and cooperation’

[AP]

Senator Robert Menendez, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, has expressed his satisfaction after his meeting with Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomaios at the US Capitol.

Menendez, a New Jersey Democrat, had the opportunity to briefly speak with the patriarch during a lunch hosted by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. 

In a post on the committee’s Twitter account, Menedez said he was “honored to join my colleagues in welcoming His All Holiness the Ecumenical Patriarch to the US Capitol.” 

“[I am] grateful to share our admiration for his commitment to peace and cooperation, and inspired by his global leadership in combating climate change and advocacy for interfaith dialogue,” he added. [AMNA]

US Religion Church Politics
