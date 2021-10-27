Erdogan says signed $3.2 bln green climate fund deal

A man relaxes on a canoe at the Caddebostan shore, on the Asian side of Istanbul, June 8, surrounded by a mass of marine mucilage – a thick, slimy substance made up of compounds released by marine organisms, in Turkey's Marmara Sea. [AP]

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday Turkey had signed a memorandum of understanding under which it will receive loans worth $3.2 billion to help it meet clean energy goals set out in the Paris climate accord.

Sources familiar with the plan said earlier this month that Turkey was to receive the loans under a planned deal funded by the World Bank, France and Germany.

“We have put down the signatures in the past days for the memorandum of understanding to provide our country with $3.157 billion from the green climate fund, for which we have been holding negotiations for some time,” Erdogan said in a speech to deputies from his party in parliament. [Reuters]