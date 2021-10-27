trial-of-teacher-suspected-of-indecency-adjourned

The trial of a 45-year-old school teacher accused of indecent acts against a 12-year-old pupil was released on Tuesday pending his trial on November 2.

The teacher at a school in the southern suburbs of Athens was arrested on Monday after a complaint was filed by the girl’s parents.

An Athens court deferred his trial on Tuesday at the request of the defendant’s lawyers.

The 12-year-old claims that while she was alone in her classroom and preparing to leave, the teacher approached her, started stroking her neck and back, and then asked her to take off her blouse and lie down on the desk so he could give her a massage.

The 45-year-old has denied the accusation.