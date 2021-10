Angela Merkel, the outgoing German Chancellor, arrived in Athens for a farewell visit shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday.

Upon arrival, she headed for a private dinner at Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ house.

On Friday, Merkel will deliver a speech at 9 a.m. At Athens’ Goethe Institut/ Then, she will meet the President of the Republic, Katerina Sakellaropoulou at 10.15 a.m. and Mitsotakis at 10.50. Statements to the press will follow.