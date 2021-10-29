Covid: 3,643 new cases, 55 deaths, 392 on ventilators

Medical workers move a patient in the intensive care unit (ICU) of Athens’ Sotiria, a coronavirus referral hospital, in a photo from February 9. [Giorgos Moutafis/Reuters]

Health authorities announced 3,643 new coronavirus infections for the 24-hour period ending 3 p.m. Friday, up on Thursday’s figure of 2,984.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also announced 55 deaths, 24 more than on the previous day.

There were 392 patients on ventilators, up one on Thursday. Of the total intubated, 88.97 percent are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated.

Of the 3,643 new cases, 9 were detected at entry points to the county.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 734,778 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 15,856 fatalities. Of the fatalities, 95.4 percent had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 153 infections are related to travel from abroad and 2,837 to other confirmed cases.

The median age of new infections is 39 years, while the median age of fatalities is 78.