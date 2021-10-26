New Covid cases spike again, topping 4,000

The number of new Covid-19 cases continued to grow on Tuesday, posting a fresh spike at 4,165 from Monday’s 3,937.

According to the National Organization for Public Health (EODY), the coronavirus death toll on Tuesday rose to 15,707 with 25 new fatalities, well below Monday’s 54, though the number of patients on ventilators increased at 380 from 354 the day before that.

Of those 380, 61% are men and 80% have an underlying illness and/or are aged 70 and above. Just over 86% are unvaccinated.

Admissions of Covid-19 patients at the country’s hospitals also rose 19% from Monday to 261, with the seven-day average standing at 236.

The average age of Covid patients is 39 years old and the average age of deaths is 78, EODY reported in its daily bulletin.

In terms of geography, the news from EODY’s latest report is especially worrying for the northern port city of Thessaloniki, which posted 591 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, but also for Larissa in central Greece, with 349 cases, and the region of Magnissia to its east, with 221 cases.

In the Greek capital, the lion’s share of infections was reported in the more populous downtown area, at 395 against 296 for the rest of the region, taking Attica’s total to 691.