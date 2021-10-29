NEWS

KINAL leadership contest to take place as scheduled

The socialist Movement for Change (KINAL) party has decided that elections for a new leader will take place as scheduled, on December 5.

The party’s Statutes Committee unanimously decided Friday that the election schedule would not change, the death of party leader Fofi Gennimata on Monday notwithstanding.

Six candidates are vying for the party leadership. If no one gets a majority of the votes on Dec. 5, a runoff between the two top candidates will take place a week later. Party members and ‘friends’ are eligible to vote.

Gennimata, 56, had retired her candidacy when she was hospitalized on Oct. 12.

KINAL has 22 MPs in the 300-member Parliament.

