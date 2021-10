Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was on Friday holding talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Maximos Mansion in Athens, in what government sources described as a “highly symbolic” meeting.

Mitsotakis hosted Merkel for dinner after her arrival on Thursday.

Merkel was earlier on Friday received by Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou at the Presidential Palace.

This is a developing story.