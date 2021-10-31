NEWS

Most Turkish-flagged cargo ship migrants received on Kos

most-turkish-flagged-cargo-ship-migrants-received-on-kos

375 migrants aboard a Turkish-flagged cargo ship were moved to the Kos Reception and Identification Migrant Center according to a statement released by the Migration and Asylum ministry on Sunday. A women disembarked on the island of Karpathos to receive medical attention, and six have been held for questioning.

The migrants are being housed until their asylum applications have been examined by officials and they complete their quarantine. However, the ministry stressed this solution is temporary and a result of extenuating circumstances.

“Greece has once again proven that it protects human lives at sea and offers safety, where others are indifferent to their obligations,” said Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi. The minister also stated on social media that he has informed the European Union that Turkey refused to accept the cargo ship and called on the EU to ensure that the migration agreement with Turkey is upheld.

Migration
READ MORE
turkish-flagged-cargo-ship-with-migrants-to-dock-at-greek-port
NEWS

Turkish-flagged cargo ship with migrants to dock at Greek port

This photo provided by the Hellenic Coast Guard and taken from a vessel shows a ship with migrants near Crete, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 [Hellenic Coast Guard via AP].
NEWS

Crete: Crippled ship with 400 migrants heads for safe port

File photo.
NEWS

Greek authorities investigating migrant boat ‘incident’ off Crete

four-children-dead-in-migrant-boat-sinking
NEWS

Four children dead in migrant boat sinking

[InTime News]
NEWS

Boat capsizes near Chios, four dead

[Reuters]
NEWS

Afghan women lawyers on the run face life in limbo abroad