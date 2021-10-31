most-turkish-flagged-cargo-ship-migrants-received-on-kos

375 migrants aboard a Turkish-flagged cargo ship were moved to the Kos Reception and Identification Migrant Center according to a statement released by the Migration and Asylum ministry on Sunday. A women disembarked on the island of Karpathos to receive medical attention, and six have been held for questioning.

The migrants are being housed until their asylum applications have been examined by officials and they complete their quarantine. However, the ministry stressed this solution is temporary and a result of extenuating circumstances.

“Greece has once again proven that it protects human lives at sea and offers safety, where others are indifferent to their obligations,” said Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi. The minister also stated on social media that he has informed the European Union that Turkey refused to accept the cargo ship and called on the EU to ensure that the migration agreement with Turkey is upheld.