search-and-rescue-mission-ongoing-near-chios

A widespread search and rescue mission is underway in the waters southeast of the island of Chios on Tuesday.

According to information available to Kathimerini from within the Hellenic Coast Guard, a craft carrying African migrants capsized in the early hours of the morning and sent an emergency signal at 6.10 a.m. 20 people have been rescued so far, but seven are still missing. The boat had a passenger capacity of 10.

Two coast guard vessels are participating in the search, along with two helicopters, a German NATO-mission military ship, and three fishing vessels.

Wind speed in the area is approximately 5-6 on the Beaufort scale.