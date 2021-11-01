NEWS

PM convenes emergency meeting amid fears of fresh Covid spike

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis convened an emergency meeting at his office in the Maximos Mansion on Monday amid fears that new coronavirus cases will post a fresh spike, touching or even passing the 5,000 mark.

The meeting was attended by chief epidemiological adviser Sotiris Tsiodras as well as Health Minister Thanos Plevris and his deputy who is responsible for matters related to the pandemic, Mina Gaga.
Skai TV reported that the number of new cases is expected to break last Saturday’s record of 4,696 on Monday.

The number of new confirmed cases, along with the number of fatalities are other related data, are announced daily by the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) in a televised evening bulletin.
The prime minister on Monday also convened a meeting of healthcare officials to discuss ways of propping up public hospital, which have reached capacity in several parts of the country due to rising admissions.

Regional and municipal officials also took part.

Coronavirus
