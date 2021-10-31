tsipras-accuses-gov-t-of-abandoning-pandemic-containment-effort

SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras lashed out at Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the government on Saturday over the negative turn taken by the coronavirus pandemic and called for the creation of a small committee of scientists to handle the situation.

In a social media post, Tsipras accused the government of abandoning the effort to contain the pandemic, and opting instead, he said, to appease those espousing “extreme right-wing beliefs and the anti-vaccination audience.”

“Mr Mitsotakis and his government have decided not to deal with it. They are not strengthening the National Health System because it is not in their program, and are, again, allowing it to teeter on the verge of collapse due to understaffing.”