GEETHA, US sign MDCA’s implementing arrangement

Τhe Hellenic National Defence General Staff (GEETHA) and the US signed on Monday the implementing arrangement of the Mutual Defense and Cooperation Agreement (MDCA) that will open the way for US-funded military infrastructure projects in Greece.

The arrangement, signed by Brigadier General Nikolaos Holevas on behalf of GEETHA and Brigadier General Nicholas A. Gentile, Jr. on behalf of the US European Command (USEUCOM), provides for the mutual development of procedures to implement construction work, improvements, development projects, maintenance and operation of the infrastructure available for use by the US Armed Forces.

General Konstantinos Floros, the head of the Greek Armed Forces, said in a post on Twitter that the arrangement upgrades the Greek-US military cooperation.

Greece's Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias speaks before signing the renewal of the US-Greece Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement at the State Department in Washington, Thursday, October 14. [AP]
