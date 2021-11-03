NEWS POLITICO

Mitsotakis: Sustainable investment funds needed to support green transition

mitsotakis-sustainable-investment-funds-needed-to-support-green-transition

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis says sustainable investment funds need to be scaled up to support a successful transition to a green economy.

In an op-ed published in Politico on Wednesday in light of the ongoing COP26 climate talks in Glasgow, Mitsotakis says that achieving such a shift in Europe requires “more innovative approaches to funding and fundraising.”

“We must work to support smart infrastructure that is interoperable across borders and is transparent, accessible and consistent with a level playing field when it comes to competition,” he says.

The conservative premier calls for a collaboration between the private sector, governments and investors. “We must unlock barriers to deploy capital internationally, positively anticipating and supporting the future markets for and the ideas behind green technology and alternative fuels,” he says.

“This means investment in renewables like offshore wind and R&D projects like the EU’s new research institute for sustainable shipping – where we are supporting the incubation of green tech ideas to cut shipping’s future carbon footprint – and those on the islands of Astypalea and Halki, where we are building 100 percent green and energy-autonomous sustainable tourism destinations with help from Volkswagen and Citroën,” he says.

