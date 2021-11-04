vartholomaios-recovering-from-successful-stent-operation

Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomaios underwent a successful stent surgery at the Mount Sinai Hospital in New York on Wednesday and is expected to be discharged on Thursday, the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America announced.

The procedure followed a myocardial scintigraphy examination earlier the same day.

According to people close to the Patriarch, Vartholomaios was already aware of the need for a stent and decided to undergo the surgery while in New York. He is expected to travel back to Istanbul on the weekend.

The Patriarch met on Wednesday with the new mayor of New York, Eric Adams, at the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America headquarters. The two men spoke at length over human rights and racial discrimination. Eric Adams chose the Archdiocese as his first visit following his election on Tuesday due to his close friendship with Archbishop Elpidophoros of America.

