NEWS

Pope Francis to visit Lesvos island next month

pope-francis-to-visit-lesvos-island-next-month

Pope Francis will visit Lesvos in late November or early December, the semi-official Athens-Macedonian News Agency (AMNA) reported on Wednesday.

In preparation for the visit, cardinals will arrive on the island on Thursday, accompanied by Migration and Asylum Ministry officials.

They will visit the temporary refugee camp at Kara Tepe, which will be on the pontiff’s itinerary.

Pope Francis last visited Lesvos in April 2016, when he met with both Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew and Archbishop of Athens and All Greece Hieronymos. [AMNA]

Church
READ MORE
stolen-icons-returned-to-greek-consulate-in-dusseldorf
NEWS

Stolen icons returned to Greek consulate in Düsseldorf

[Intime News]
NEWS

PM meets Archbishop in New York

pm-elpidophoros-to-meet-at-un-headquarters-friday
DIASPORA

PM, Elpidophoros to meet at UN headquarters Friday

pm-likely-to-meet-elpidophoros-in-ny-spokesman-says
DIASPORA

PM likely to meet Elpidophoros in NY, spokesman says

elpidophoros-expresses-grief-following-ny-incident
DIASPORA

Elpidophoros expresses grief following NY incident

government-criticism-of-elpidophoros-deeply-ahistorical-myopic-says-ex-fm
NEWS

Government criticism of Elpidophoros ‘deeply ahistorical,’ ‘myopic,’ says ex-FM