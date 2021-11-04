pyatt-stresses-alexandroupolis-not-a-threat-to-turkey

The plans for use of Alexandroupolis by the United States are not a threat to Turkey stressed US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt on Thursday, speaking at the Thessaloniki Summit 2021.

Pyatt underlined that the partnership between USA and Greece in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace “was not a threat to Turkey” in response to a question on the reaction of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Pyatt also discussed the defense agreement and the rounds of strategic dialogue between the US and Greece, stating that bilateral relations were “at a peak, but they are not at the summit.” The ambassador reiterated that the United States consider Greece to be a country with which it shares common strategic interests.

“I am very proud of the progress made over the last five years in bilateral relations and of Greece’s progress,” said Pyatt, discussing his term in Greece and noting that the US will continue to invest in Greece and in improving the two countries’ bilateral relations. [AMNA]