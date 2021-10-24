Vartholomaios to stay at hospital overnight; meeting with Biden still on

Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomaios will stay overnight at the George Washington University Hospital in Washington DC, but there are no concerns about his health, Greek state news agency AMNA reports.

The Patriarch’s meeting with US President Joe Biden, scheduled for Monday, is still on.

Biden’s doctored called the hospital from the White House and asked about Vartholomaios’ health and offering his services, if needed.

The Patriarch fell ill just before he was to attend church services Sunday. He is said to have been tired from his trip to Washington and the heavy schedule that followed his arrival.

Vartholomaios will also meet with House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.