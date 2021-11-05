pm-announces-taxis-to-go-green-in-2025

As of 2025 all new taxis in Athens and Thessaloniki must be either electric or zero-emission vehicles, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced on Thursday, under a commitment to the new climate law.

Speaking to the cabinet, Mitsotakis noted that the measure will also apply to one-third of rental vehicles and that, as of 2030, the sale of new cars with internal combustion engines will be banned. Also, from 2023 he said, all new houses will be prohibited from installing heating oil furnaces where there is an adequate gas network.

“I know these goals are ambitious, but they are necessary and with the plan we have they can become realistic,” he said, noting that “these are initiatives to which all Greeks are responding to, and young people first and foremost.” “It proves the great success of the ‘Exoikonomo’ program, as well as the rapid transformation of the islands into green, energy autonomous areas,” he added, referring to the program of subsidized loans for energy upgrades to residential properties.