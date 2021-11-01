greek-co2-emissions-fluctuate-over-past-three-decades

The COP26 UN Climate Change Conference starts in Glasgow on Sunday, with most states not having lived up to their commitments since the 2015 Paris Summit.

Greece has gone through two phases of greenhouse gas emissions: a significant increase in the early 90s until 2007 (101,181.55 million tons of CO2 to 133,685.61 million tons), before a sharp downward trend.

In 2019, Greece reduced its emissions compared to 1990 by 18.8%, compared to 24% at the EU level. The drop followed the rate of reduction of GDP due to the economic crisis.

A Hellenic Federation of Enterprises report shows emissions decreased by 25.4% in 2008-18, as GDP decreased by 24.6%.