NEWS

Coast Guard says Turkish vessels tried to push migrant boat into Greek waters

coast-guard-says-turkish-vessels-tried-to-push-migrant-boat-into-greek-waters
[Screengrab from Coast Guard video]

The Greek Coast Guard published a video on Tuesday saying it showed two Turkish Coast Guard vessels maneuvering dangerously around a migrant boat in a way that pushed it towards the island of Lesvos.

The rubber boat, with about 40 migrants onboard, attempted to enter Greek territorial waters on Tuesday morning, the Coast Guard said, adding that repeated efforts were made to contact the Turkish patrol boats to rescue the passengers, to no avail.

The boat never entered Greek territorial waters and the migrants were eventually picked up by the Turkish boats.

A Turkish vessel also harassed Greek Coast Guard boats, the same announcement said, without providing further details. 

Migration Turkey
