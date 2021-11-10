president-s-trip-to-vienna-called-off-due-to-covid-situation

President Katerina Sakellaropoulou has cancelled an official visit to the Austrian capital Vienna due to the worsening Covid-19 situation, it was announced on Wednesday.

Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen, who had invited his Greek counterpart, proposed the postponement of the visit to Vienna, scheduled for November 12, due to the coronavirus situation, and Sakellaropoulou agreed.

Both sides will work on announcing a new date. [AMNA]