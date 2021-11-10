NEWS

President’s trip to Vienna called off due to Covid situation

president-s-trip-to-vienna-called-off-due-to-covid-situation

President Katerina Sakellaropoulou has cancelled an official visit to the Austrian capital Vienna due to the worsening Covid-19 situation, it was announced on Wednesday.

Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen, who had invited his Greek counterpart, proposed the postponement of the visit to Vienna, scheduled for November 12, due to the coronavirus situation, and Sakellaropoulou agreed.

Both sides will work on announcing a new date. [AMNA]

Diplomacy Coronavirus
READ MORE
[InTime News]
NEWS

Greece donating thousands of vaccines to Vietnam, president says

[InTime News]
NEWS

Greece to donate 150,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine to Jordan

turkey-summons-greek-envoy-over-galatasaray-pcr-test-row
NEWS

Turkey summons Greek envoy over Galatasaray PCR test row

mitsotakis-turkey-must-be-consistent-in-de-escalating-east-med-tensions
NEWS

Mitsotakis: Turkey must be consistent in de-escalating East Med tensions

foreign-ministry-greece-russia-never-discussed-joint-production-of-sputnik-v-jab
NEWS

Foreign Ministry: Greece, Russia never discussed joint production of Sputnik V jab

[Vitali Timkiv/AP]
NEWS

Covid-19: Authorities announce 70 deaths, 7,105 infections