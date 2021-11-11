Nuland, Dendias discuss Western Balkans

US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland said she spoke on Wednesday with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias about developments in the Western Balkans.

Nuland said she thanked Greece “for its leadership” in the region and its “steadfast support for European integration of the Western Balkans.”

The call comes as North Macedonia’s Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, who announced his resignation over poor results in a local vote last month, is expected to stay on in the job until the political situation stabilizes, according to media reports on Wednesday.

Zaev’s ruling SDSM party made the decision on Tuesday night, reacting to a no-confidence motion in the government filed by opposition parties led by the centre-right VMRO-DPMNE.