Residence permit renewal to become electronic as of Nov. 16

The procedure to renew residence permits for all non-EU nationals will move online exclusively as of November 16, the Migration and Asylum Ministry announced on Friday.

In a statement, the ministry said this change includes all residence permits regardless of duration and relates to nearly 700,000 individuals, including 250,000 who have permits that expire on December 31, 2021.

An applicant who wants to renew their permit will confirm their identity by phone and email, and contact officials online. Lawyers will be able to file applications on behalf of their clients through the Plenary of Greek Bar Associations platform (portal.olomeleia.gr), which interfaces with the state’s Metanastefsi information system.

After they process the applications, one-stop ministry offices and other administrative services will send an electronic invitation to the applicant for an appointment to collect biometric data. [AMNA]

The application will be available in several languages as of November 16 here: https://applications.migration.gov.gr/metanasteusi/.