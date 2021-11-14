NEWS

Seven captives rescued near Nymfopetra

seven-captives-rescued-near-nymfopetra

Police have rescued seven foreign nationals who were being held captive by gang members in a forest area near the settlement of Nymfopetra in northern Greece.

In an announcement on Saturday, police said the operation took place on Friday morning and that three foreign nationals, aged 20, 22 and 28, all members of a criminal gang, were arrested.

They have been indicted on charges of abduction, causing grievous bodily harm and people trafficking.

Police said the gang facilitated the illegal entry of foreign nationals into Greece, while some of its members detained people who lacked legal documents against their will.

Crime
