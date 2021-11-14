us-and-greek-forces-conduct-joint-exercise-in-northern-greece

United States and Greek military forces conducted wet-gap crossing operations in northern Greece on Sunday. A video was uploaded to social media by the US Army Europe and Africa account showing troops from the 1-16th infantry regiment practicing river crossings with Greek soldiers by the Nestos river, near the northern Greek city of Xanthi.

The exercises are taking place as part of the wider Olympic Cooperation 2021 initiative, a maneuver and live-fire exercise between Greece and the United States to enhance tactical and operational cohesion among both militaries. [With information from DVIDS]