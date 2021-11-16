NEWS

Dendias speaks on regional stability in Cyprus

[Twitter/ @NikosDendias]

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias spoke at the 17th Annual Cyprus Summit on Tuesday, organized by the Economist, and reiterated that respect for international law is in of itself an adequate condition for peace and stability in the eastern Mediterranean. However, he warned that Turkey continues to infringe on the rights of its neighbors.

“These agreements are not a direct or indirect threat to any country,” said Dendias when discussing agreements for Exclusive Economic Zones, which he stresses are recognized by name by the United Nations.

He declared that Greece and Cyprus are co-operating in trilateral and multilateral regional organizations to promote peace and stability in the region, adding that none of these organizations aim to isolate Turkey but are open to all on condition they respect international law.

