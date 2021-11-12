Mitsotakis: Greece ready to work with new Libyan gov’t

Greece is ready to work with the new Libyan government that will emerge from December’s elections, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told the International Conference on Libya in Paris on Friday.

The cooperation would extend to bilateral relations as well as relations within the EU framework.

Mitsotakis also said that Greece is prepared to restart talks for the delimitation of maritime zones with a truly representative government of Libya, elected freely by the Libyan people and respecting international laws.

As a neighboring country of Libya, Greece would like to see Libyans live securely and to prosper, guided by an accountable and strong government that has rid itself of foreign influences and ties to the past, noted the Greek premier. But the key to peace and stability in Libya lies in the withdrawal of all foreign armed forces and mercenaries at the soonest possible opportunity, he added.

On the sidelines of the conference, Mitsotakis held a brief meeting with US Vice-President Kamala Harris. According to government sources, they discussed the recent signing of the five-year extension of the Greece-US Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement (MDCA), and the possible dates of the Greek premier’s visit to the US.