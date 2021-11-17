washington-rejects-turkish-proposal-for-s-400-system

Washington on Tuesday reaffirmed its opposition to Turkish plans to purchase an S-400 defense missiles system from Russia, a move the US says violates Turkey’s NATO commitments.

A spokesman for the State Department was quoted by Greek state broadcaster ERT and Hellas Journal as saying that Washington has rejected a recent proposal by Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar “to use the S-400 in the same way that the S-300 in the NATO alliance.”

The Turkish official’s comment is seen as a reference to the positioning of an S-300 missile system on the Greek island of Crete.

The US has brought sanctions against Turkey for its purchase of the Russian system, under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), and has threatened more measures if Ankara goes through with the acquisition.