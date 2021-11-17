NEWS

Washington rejects Turkish proposal for S-400 system

washington-rejects-turkish-proposal-for-s-400-system

Washington on Tuesday reaffirmed its opposition to Turkish plans to purchase an S-400 defense missiles system from Russia, a move the US says violates Turkey’s NATO commitments.

A spokesman for the State Department was quoted by Greek state broadcaster ERT and Hellas Journal as saying that Washington has rejected a recent proposal by Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar “to use the S-400 in the same way that the S-300 in the NATO alliance.” 

The Turkish official’s comment is seen as a reference to the positioning of an S-300 missile system on the Greek island of Crete.

The US has brought sanctions against Turkey for its purchase of the Russian system, under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), and has threatened more measures if Ankara goes through with the acquisition.

Turkey US
READ MORE
A fishmonger serves customers at the Ortakcilar street market in Istanbul, Turkey, Nov. 11, 2021 [AP Photo/Francisco Seco]
NEWS

‘We don’t deserve this’: Inflation hits Turkish people hard

[AP]
CULTURE

2006 Nobel laureate Pamuk probed for insulting leader

[File photo]
NEWS

Turkey says won’t be deterred from gas drilling in east Med

[INTIME NEWS]
NEWS

No military alert, government says

jailed-turkish-politician-s-wife-sentenced-over-medical-report
NEWS

Jailed Turkish politician’s wife sentenced over medical report

[AP]
NEWS

Greece on high alert after Erdogan threats