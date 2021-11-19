NEWS

EU drug agency starts evaluating new Covid-19 treatment

eu-drug-agency-starts-evaluating-new-covid-19-treatment
[Reuters]

The European Union’s medicines authority said on Thursday that it is evaluating a new drug for treating Covid-19 patients who do not require extra oxygen but are at increased risk of developing severe symptoms of the disease.

Xevudy, developed by US company Vir Biotechnology Inc and Britain-based GlaxoSmithKline, is a so-called monoclonal antibody treatment — a laboratory-made version of virus-blocking antibodies that help fight off infections.

Antibody treatments remain one of a handful of therapies that can blunt the worst effects of Covid-19, and they are the only option available to people with mild-to-moderate cases who aren’t yet in the hospital.

The European Medicines Agency said it has begun evaluating an application for marketing authorization and could issue an opinion within two months, if the data submitted with the application is sufficiently robust.

The agency’s human medicines committee already reviewed some data on Xevudy during a rolling review. The data came from laboratory and animal studies, and included information on the quality of the drug.

The announcement came a week after the European Medicines Agency r ecommended the authorization of two other monoclonal antibody treatments — a combination of casirivimab and imdevimab, and the drug regdanvimab. It said both were proven to significantly reduce the risk of hospitalization and death in patients vulnerable to serious Covid-19. [AP]

Coronavirus EU
READ MORE
mitsotakis-turkey-must-be-consistent-in-de-escalating-east-med-tensions
NEWS

Mitsotakis: Turkey must be consistent in de-escalating East Med tensions

[InTime News]
NEWS

Greece has enough shots for booster vaccines, PM says

The much anticipated start to the tourist season has been pushed back to late March, while real tourist inflows are not expected to start until May. [EPA]
NEWS

EU executive urges reopening in summer to vaccinated tourists

eu-executive-urges-travel-reopening-ahead-of-summer
NEWS

EU executive urges travel reopening ahead of summer

eu-infrastructure-for-covid-certificate-ready-from-june-von-der-leyen-says
NEWS

EU infrastructure for Covid certificate ready from June, von der Leyen says

[InTime News]
NEWS

PM urges rapid tests for returning tourists