Bonuses coming for health workers, low-income pensioners and disabled

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced bonuses for health workers, disabled people and low-income pensioners in Parliament on Monday.

More specifically, he said approximately 100,000 active health workers in hospitals and the EKAB ambulance service will receive an extraordinary payment of half a salary. An average amount of 900 euros, he said, will be paid to them within December.

Moreover, all low-income pensioners will receive an additional 250 euros, plus 50 euros more for each member of their family.

The same allowance will be granted to 173,000 citizens with disabilities.