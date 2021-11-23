six-cities-show-spike-in-viral-load-in-wastewater

Laboratory tests conducted on urban wastewater by the National Network of Sewage Epidemiology show a significant increase in the average viral load in six of the 13 cities inspected from November 15-21, over the previous week.

The samples collected showed a massive jump of 433% in Iraklio, 271% in Corfu, 157% in Chania, 95% in Agios Nikolaos, 37% in Alexandroupoli and 86% in Rethymno.

The viral load remained relatively stable in Xanthi (+1%), Thessaloniki (+2%), Larissa (+4%), Ioannina (+5%), the Attica region (-11%) and Volos (+13%).

On the other hand, the viral load decreased significantly in Patras (-24%).

Wastewater analysis is believed to give an early warning for upcoming epidemiological trends. [AMNA]