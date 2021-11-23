thessaloniki-man-gets-18-years-for-repeatedly-raping-niece

A 63-year-old man was convicted to 18 years in prison without mitigation by a jury court in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, on Tuesday for the repeated sexual abuse of his niece over two years.

A fine of 100,000 euros was also imposed for the audiovisual child pornography found in his possession of his acts with his niece.

“In the 30 years of my professional career I have not encountered such a case,” the prosecutor said.

From the age of 8, she was obliged, according to the indictment, to satisfy the sick appetites of her uncle, sometimes in the bedroom of his house and in his holiday home and sometimes in his workplace.