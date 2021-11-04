supreme-court-prosecutor-tackles-domestic-abuse

A Supreme Court prosecutor has launched a campaign to crack down on domestic abuse following a recent spike in heinous crimes against women and children.

Vassilis Pliotas sent out a circular on Wednesday instructing the country’s prosecutors to fast-track the indictment of perpetrators of domestic and other forms of abuse against women, children and other vulnerable people, including the elderly.

According to the circular, such crimes will be treated under a process known as “aftoforo” in Greek law, which allows for a suspect arrested within 48 hours of committing a crime to be tried summarily.

He also urged prosecutors to take a more proactive stance in preventing domestic violence by making it easier for victims to come forward and by working more closely with state services and organizations dedicated to protecting victims of abuse.