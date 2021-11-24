NEWS

Pope to take Cyprus refugees

pope-to-take-cyprus-refugees
[Ettore Ferrari/ANSA via AP]

Pope Francis has reportedly expressed his intention to Cypriot authorities to offer asylum seekers on the island nation refuge in the Vatican after his official visit there on December 2, according to Deutsche Welle.

In 2016, the leader of the Catholic Church offered asylum to Syrian refugees living in a camp on Lesvos, taking them with him back to the Vatican from Greece.

Deutsche Welle said his intention was discussed in recent days between the delegations of Cyprus and the Vatican, in preparation for the visit and the Cypriot Interior Ministry is already taking the necessary steps.

Pope Francis will be visiting Cyprus and Greece on December 2-6.

