Authorities report 7,108 new coronavirus cases, 93 deaths, 612 intubations

Greek health authorities announced 7,108 new coronavirus cases and 93 deaths on Wednesday. The report by the National Organization for Public Health also revealed 612 patients are currently intubated in Greece’s ICUs.

Most of the intubate patients (499 or 81.54%) are unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated and 113 (18.46%) are fully vaccinated.

The total number of cases in Greece since the start of the pandemic rose to 901,661, with 17,612 deaths recorded over the same period.