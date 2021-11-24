NEWS

Emergency surgeries will not be interrupted, says minister

emergency-surgeries-will-not-be-interrupted-says-minister

After the Greek government directed hospitals to halt all non-emergent procedures as ICU admissions surged amid a spike in Covid-19 cases, Health Minister Thanos Plevris on Wednesday reassured that emergency surgery will not be affected by the decision.

“No human life will be put at risk and no emergency surgery will be postponed,” said Plevris, adding that, if necessary, the government would turn to private clinics to ease the backlog of surgeries.

The number of new Covid-19 infections jumped to 8,100 on Tuesday after 7,287 a day before, based on official figures.

Deaths from the coronavirus disease stood at 91, after recording a year-high in daily fatalities on Monday with 105, while the number of intubations eased to 597 from 608 the day before.

A total of 17,517 Covid-related deaths have been recorded since the start of the pandemic in Greece.

Health Coronavirus
READ MORE
[Alexandros Michailidis/SOOC]
NEWS

High Covid hospitalizations delay surgeries

[Shutterstock]
NEWS

Experimental chewing gum may reduce virus spread

protection-may-last-longer-after-vaccine-booster-dose
NEWS

Protection may last longer after vaccine booster dose

[InTime News]
NEWS

Infant with coronavirus in stable but serious condition

People wearing protective face masks walk and stand outside the Greek parliament in central Athens, on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. [Petros Giannakouris/AP]
NEWS

More pandemic measures not ruled out, says Greek health minister

Members of the medical staff are seen inside the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Sotiria hospital, where coronavirus disease positive patients are treated, in Athens, Greece, November 12, 2021. [Giorgos Moutafis/Reuters]
NEWS

Government to start issuing requisition orders to private doctors on Tuesday